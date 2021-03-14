DC residents advocate for Capitol fence to come down

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – Since the January 6th riots, the fence surrounding the Capitol has been in place, topped with razor wire and guarded by the military and capitol police.

After two months, some D.C. residents want their neighborhood back to normal.

The four miles of fencing was erected in the name of security, but some community members and city officials argue the barrier has negatively affected residents and business owners.

D.C. resident Maria Helena Carey of “the Hill is Home” organized a rally at the fence, and said the barrier has redirected commuter routes and negatively affected the perception of the place they call home.

“The fence felt at some point in time like it was a necessary protection,” Carey said. “But the more we learned about what happened on January 6th, what happened inside the Capitol, we know that the fence right now is more than anything just a performative gesture and an ugly one at that.”

Carey said they have hope for the fence to come down sooner rather than later.