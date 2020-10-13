DC reopens some indoor pools

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DC Department of Parks and Recreation re-opened indoor pools for structured programs and lap swimming only on Tuesday.

DPR opened seven centers for swimming reservations.

The following aquatic centers will operate Monday – Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (closed 12:00 p.m.to 4:00 p.m.), Saturday 10:00 a.m.to 4:00 p.m. and will be closed on Sunday:

Marie Reed (Ward 2)

Wilson (Ward 3)

Takoma (Ward 4)

Turkey Thicket (Ward 5)

Rumsey (Ward 6)

Deanwood (Ward 7) -Note: Closed until Dec. 2020

Barry Farm (Ward 8)

Reservations will last up to 45 minutes.

High touch surfaces will be cleaned along with staff ensuring water chemistry readings are taken hourly.

Specific Precautions/Restrictions for Aquatic Center

Pool use will prioritize DC residents with valid ID and pre-registration.

All patrons will be required to present valid State-issued Photo ID upon entry to facility.

Registrants will complete a health screening questionnaire to enter the facility.

Face–coverings must be worn by all participants and DPR personnel, except when in the water.

All wading pools, also known as baby pools or children pools, and hot tubs will remain closed.

Deck seating will be unavailable.

Guests participating in reservable programming options are encouraged to arrive on time.

Arrive no more than (15) minutes in advance. All activities are scheduled in increments to limit crowding.

All scheduled swimming courses will meet instructor in designated pool area and begin promptly.

Restrooms will be available to program participants. Pool locker rooms will be available for pool access only.

Lockers at all pools will not be available for use. Guests must take their belongings with them on the pool deck and place them nearest their scheduled activity.

To ensure all reservations times are met, we ask guests to minimize their time in these areas by coming to the pool in their swim attire, showering at home, and exiting directly after their scheduled activity.

Shared equipment such as kickboards, pull buoys, and life vests will be unavailable unless part of a DPR led activity.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own water bottles to limit shared use of water fountains.

All patrons age two years old and over must use a face-covering while on the pool deck, in common areas and when social distancing is not possible.

All guests are required to maintain at least six feet of space between themselves and others at all times.



