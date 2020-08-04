DC removed from NY quarantine list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — New York has removed Washington, D.C. from its quarantine list. People traveling from states listed below are required to self-quarantine for two weeks when arriving in New York, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Restricted States as of August 4:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
This is based upon a seven day rolling average, of positive tests in excess of 10%, or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.
