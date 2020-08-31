DC Public Schools start virtually Monday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — 607 District residents have now died from COVID-19. DC Health says a 72-year-old woman died from COVID-19 on Sunday.
33 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. 13,992 people in Washington, D.C. have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
DC Public Schools start class Monday virtually. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC) is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m.
Click here for the latest COVID-19 data.
