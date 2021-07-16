DC Public Schools offering families free Uber rides to select summer meal sites

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Public Schools families will be able to receive free rides to select summer meal sites with Uber vouchers beginning this week through August 27.

All costs associated with the rides to and from the eight designated sites across the District will be covered by DCPS. The eight summer meal sites will be in operation on Monday through Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

“DCPS prioritizes the well-being of our students,” said DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. “By providing free transportation for District families to grab-and-go meal distribution locations, we’re ensuring every child has food on the table and one less obstacle on their way to their academic success.”

For more information on this program and how to redeem an Uber voucher click here.