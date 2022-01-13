DC Public Schools expands COVID surveillance testing for students

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Public Schools announced they are expanding their COVID-19 testing and providing 4 options for students. 

Starting Monday, students in PK3 and PK4 will be provided a rapid test each week and required to upload their results before returning to school. Kindergarten students will also be receiving week test kits and are highly encouraged to test each week. Also, students and staff who are identified as close contacts can also request test kits be mailed directly to their home. 

“Following the February and April breaks, we’ll have a similar process where students and staff will be required to test and upload their test results to our safe return portal before they can return to school,” said Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, DCPS Chancellor.

DCPS also will continue routine asymptomatic testing of at least 20 percent of students and they are still working to launch the test to stay program to keep more students in school buildings. 

Distribution will begin tomorrow, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday families should test on Monday and upload their results by 4 p.m. that day.

