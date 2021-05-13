DC proposes pedestrian and vehicle options in Black Lives Matter Plaza

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Black Lives Matter mural in Downtown Washington was recently paved over, as the city makes plans to make it a permanent art piece and accessible for vehicles and pedestrians.

The paving and removal of the letters was announced as temporary according to DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The DC Department of Transportation (DDOT ) said infrastructure projects were completed this week and the mural will be repainted with proposed changes to integrate safety features for pedestrians and vehicles.

“We’re trying to open up the roadway safely. Open it up for everyone, pedestrians and vehicles, and also provide access to all the properties,” DDOT Chief Engineer Dawit Muluneh said. “In the meantime, whatever we do, we’re going to retain the mural.”

These proposed infrastructure changes would reopen part of the roadway to vehicles and install a walkway for pedestrians.