DC Police working to identify person of interest in fatal Georgetown shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is working to identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting in Georgetown on Jan. 31.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia. Boothe was shot while sitting on a retaining wall on M Street Northwest.

Using nearby security camera footage, police have been able to pinpoint a person potentially linked to the shooting. Chief Robert Contee released a video on social media asking for help identifying the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact M.P.D. at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible in this case.

