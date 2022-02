WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Washington, DC.

Police say it happened on the 2000 block of Benning Road Northeast on Saturday.

The suspects caught on surveillance camera- entering an establishment approached an employee with a gun and demanded money.

The victim complied, and the suspects then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask if you have any information about the incident to give them a call.