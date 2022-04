WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in an assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon.

One of the suspects was caught on camera.

It happened on the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

Police say the suspects entered a building and assaulted a victim and a police officer.

One of the suspects waved a gun before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.