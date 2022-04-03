WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are looking for two suspects who they say are responsible for a string of robberies in Washington, DC.

The suspects were caught on a surveillance camera.

Police say the most recent incident occurred on Friday, Mar. 25, at the intersection of 8th street and Hamlin street in Northeast, where the suspects armed with a gun robbed a victim.

Police say the suspects also robbed victims on the 2900 block of 8th street in Northeast and the 500 block of Regent Place Northeast in Washington, DC.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.