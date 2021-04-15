DC Police searching for woman who allegedly shot man in the head

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Police say they are looking for a woman they say a man in the head in Northwest DC early Thursday morning. The man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to the scene at the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the man with a single gunshot wound, and he was transported to an area hospital.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect and her car. Anyone with information in connection with the shooting is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the woman’s arrest.