WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking and fatal hit-and-run that happened on Tuesday, March 8.

The incident happened in the Adams Morgan neighborhood just after 8:00 p.m. According to a police report, the suspects took 33-year-old Rakesh Patel’s car and hit him with the car while leaving the scene.

Patel died on the scene. Police have been able to recover Patel’s vehicle, but the suspects have not yet been found. There is a video of the suspects circulating on social media.

MedStar Washington Hospital has sense released a statement, as Patel was a doctor working in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Dr. Rakesh (Rick) Patel. He was the victim of a carjacking and a hit-and-run in the District, according to Metropolitan police. Dr. Patel was one of our Medical Intensive Care Unit fellows at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. After completing his Internal Medicine Residency at MedStar Washington, he stayed with us to complete his Infectious Diseases fellowship and was currently training as a Critical Care fellow. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead.” MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411. There is a reward of up to $1,000.