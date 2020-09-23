DC Police searching for shooting suspect armed with a rifle

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has issued an alert after a shooting in Southeast DC Wednesday afternoon.

MPD said the shooting happened on the 300 Block of Southern Avenue SE. There is no word on how many people were shot or how severe any injuries are.

Police say detectives are looking for a Black man driving white pick-up truck. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and was armed with a rifle.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. You can also text to 50411.

