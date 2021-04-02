3 victims injured in DC shooting, suspects still at large

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:45 am in the area of 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, South East.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle connected to the shooting. Officials say the vehicle in question is described as a dark Audi A6, with silver rims and heavy tints.

Courtesy: The Metropolitan Police Department

According to Police Chief Contee, three adult male victims that “appear to be in their 30’s” were transported to a hospital for medical attention and are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. A gun was recovered from the crime scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.