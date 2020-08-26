DC police search for driver who caused deadly crash on Suitland Parkway

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for the driver and vehicle who caused a deadly crash on Suitland Parkway.

Detectives say a Chevy Traverse was traveling inbound on Suitland Parkway around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A dark colored vehicle drove up quickly behind the Traverse and tried to pass the SUV. Detectives say the driver of the Traverse lost control and crossed into the median into outbound lanes of travel. The Traverse hit a Ford Transit head on.

The driver of the dark colored vehicle kept going and sideswiped two other cars before taking off, according to MPD.

The front seat passenger of the Chevy Traverse, 42-year-old Sherry Knight, was killed in the crash. The victim is from Lothian, Maryland, according to detectives. The driver and rear passenger of the Traverse, as well as both people who were in the Transit were hospitalized but are expected to recover from injuries.

The driver of the dark colored vehicle has not been identified or arrested and detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for your help to find them. Anyone who may be able to identify the dark colored vehicle or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 to text your tip to 50411.

