DC police search for burglary suspects pictured in surveillance video

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle involved in a burglary on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in the 3700 Block of 10th Street, Northeast.

According to officials, around 1:46 am the suspect pictured in surveillance video forcibly entered an establishment in the area of 3700 Block of 10th Street, Northeast. The suspect appears to steal property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension of the suspects involved.