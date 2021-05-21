DC police release video showing suspect getting out of car, shooting at victim

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department released video captured by a surveillance camera following a shooting on Wednesday, May 19. The video shows the suspect getting out of his car before firing on the victims as they drove away.

Police said they responded to the 1600 block of Eastern Ave., NE at 5:04 p.m. after receiving a call about shots fired. The report said that one woman was driving with two passengers and tried to change lanes in front of the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then got angry and got out of his vehicle before firing into the victims’ window.

The report said that this caused injuries to the driver as well as one of the passengers. As she was trying to flee, the driver crashed into another car and stopped on a curb. The suspect then turned around and fired at a vehicle that was stopped behind his. The driver of that car fled and was followed by the suspect for a bit, according to the report.

The two victims in the first car were taken to a hospital by DC Fire and EMS. Detectives found the second car in Maryland, and the driver reported to the station.

Police said this shooting took place in the 1600 block of Eastern Ave., NE around 5:01 p.m. They ask that anyone with any information call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.