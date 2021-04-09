DC police release surveillance video in search of robbery suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect that committed a robbery on Thursday, April 8, around 4:51 pm.

Police say the suspect approached the victim in the area of 3100 block of 13th Street, Northwest, and snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

MPD is asking the public for any information that can help identify the suspect pictured in the released surveillance video. Crime Solvers are offering up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of the individuals involved.

Contact police at 202-727-9099 of text the Department’s tip line at 50411.