DC Police Reform Commission holds meeting after an officer-involved shooting kills 18-year-old

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police Chief Peter Newsham of the Metropolitan Police Department was grilled with questions by the DC police reform commission around the shooting of 18-year-old Deon Kay.

The commission held an emergency meeting Friday following the officer-involved shooting that killed Kay on September 2nd.

Police say they responded to Orange Street for a report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, two people ran on foot, one identified as Kay, who pulled a gun while running which led the officer to shoot at him. Body camera footage was released following the shooting.

Commissioner Patrice Sulton went back and forth with Newsham on the accountability in the department. Commissioners are calling for other footage of the shooting to be released.

Newsham said DC’s Mayor Muriel Bowser would have to decide to release other information.

“We are not prejudging MPD’s system for the use of force or for its investigations,” said commissioner, Christy Lopez. “Nor are we making a statement as a commission about this particular shooting.”

The commission is also calling for an independent investigation of the shooting.

“There is widespread lack of confidence in policing in many communities in the United States including right here in Washington DC and the district and there is no exception to that,” continued Lopez.

During the nearly 2-hour meeting, Newsham shared statics over the last three years for the district. He said gun-related violence continues to rise in the city.

In September 2019:

there were 451 gun-related crimes in the city,

86 homicides

368 incidences of gun-related crimes

In September 2020, so far:

there are 633 gun-related crimes in the city,

112 homicides

447 incidences of gun-related crimes

A public forum will be held sometime in the near future in regards to policing in the district. A portal will also be created for residents to voice in their opinions that will be shared with the commission.