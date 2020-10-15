DC police on scene of a barricade situation

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Police are currently on scene of a barricade situation in the 1200 block of 1st Street Northeast.

According to Twitter, one person is barricaded in a room with a knife. No hostages are involved or injuries reports.

We will continue to update this story.

