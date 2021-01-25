DC Police investigating morning shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Metropolitan Police say they are investigating a Monday morning shooting in a store that left one dead and four hospitalized with injuries.

Police say there were multiple shooters and they are searching for a vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Chief Robert Contee said in a statement that the shooting occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in a store on the 1400 block of Good Hope Road in southeast DC. Upon arrival, police found two victims: one who was pronounced dead and another suffering from a gunshot wound.

Contee said three more victims arrived in area hospitals with gunshot wounds in connection with the shooting.

Police are searching for four people of interest and a two-door white Honda Accord seen fleeing the scene. The department released images of the car in a tweet.

MPD needs assistance in locating this vehicle in connection with a Homicide that occurred this morning in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 https://t.co/xdvvhmojKD pic.twitter.com/r4j1GFFd1T — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 25, 2021

An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.