WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At around 12:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received reports of gunshots in the 200 block of Allison Street, N.W.

When MPD arrived, they found 17-year-old Samuel Hernandez of Hyattsville, Md. suffering from gunshot wounds. After arriving on the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services determined that Hernandez was dead.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.