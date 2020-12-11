DC Police identify vehicle possibly connected to infant shooting death

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — The DC Police department announced Thursday they identified a vehicle of interest in connection with the shooting death of 1-year-old Carmelo Duncan.

Police say a dark grey BMW X5 SUV with a temporary Virginia tag number of G51179 was stolen the day before the shooting that killed Duncan. Police believe the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The below dark-colored BMW SUV was reported stolen the day before the tragic shooting of 1 y/o Carmelo Duncan. We believe it to be connected to this case & need your help. Please take a moment to share these images.



Recognize this vehicle? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/qvVjY9CdvF — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 10, 2020

Duncan was only 15-months-old when he was tragically shot and killed while in a vehicle in Southeast DC on December 3.