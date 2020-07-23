DC Police asks for public’s help in two “suspicious” missing person cases

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Police are investigating the suspicious disappearances of two people who went missing last week.

While they happened in different parts of the city, Chief of Police, Peter Newsham said they have some concerns about the cases.

Keith Johnson, 43, was last seen on Monday, July 13 on the 1800 block of Tobias Drive SE. During the press conference, Newsham said they found Johnson missing car where they found ” a lot of blood.”

Both were seen at their homes before they went missing.

Olga Ooro, 34, was last seen on Thursday, July 16. She was last seen on the 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Newsham said while these cases are suspicions, he does not believe the cases are related.

“We are hoping anybody that may have been in either of those areas … that have information about this case to come forward so we can help these families be reunited with their loved ones,” said Newsham.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099.

