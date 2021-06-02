DC police arrest and charge suspect for an assault with a dangerous weapon

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested and charged Darrin Bailey Jr. with assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred on Monday, May 31, in the area of the 1700 block of Erie Street, Southeast.

According to police, around 5:28 pm, two suspects got into a verbal argument at the location listed above. Police say both suspects brandished handguns and fired at each other. Following this incident, one of the suspects then fled the scene police say. Police say the second suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and placed under arrest.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone that is able to provide any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.