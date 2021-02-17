DC opening vaccinations for more groups

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Four new categories of workers will be eligible to book vaccination appointments starting Thursday, Feb. 18.

The groups include those who work in a grocery store setting, health and human services and social services outreach workers, manufacturing workers and individuals who work in food packaging.

On February 18 at 6:00 p.m., there will be 2,450 appointments available to D.C. residents who both live in priority zip codes and are 65 years old or older and/or are members of an eligible workforce group. The priority zip codes are focused in Wards 5, 7, and 8 and include: 20422, 20011, 20017, 20018, 20002, 20001, 20019, 20020, 20032 and 20593.

On February 19 at 6:00 p.m., there will be 2,450 additional appointments available for all District residents who are 65 years old or older and/or are part of an eligible workforce group.

Moving forward, vaccination appointments will open on an alternating weekly schedule, with appointments becoming available at 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays one week and at 9:00 a.m. on those days the following week.