DC officials discuss latest COVID-19 health metrics

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — Within the last week in Washington DC, DC Health is reporting half of all reported cases were among people between the ages of 24-44. Among those cases, 53 percent were women and 47 percent were men.

“Ultimately a none of us know how the virus will affect us so all we have to do everything that we can to prevent exposure to the virus,” said DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser, during her Monday morning press conference.

Through contact tracing, DC Health has been able to find the source of where these cases start: through social events including gatherings among friends, followed by bars and restaurants.

“If someone does indoor dining or outdoor dining, which is a question we get almost weekly, doesn’t really add to the public health knowledge around what we know about the risk of indoor-outdoor activities versus outdoor activity…it doesn’t,” said Director, District of Columbia Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt.

Health officials are turning their attention as many college students around the country prepare to head home for the holidays. They are asking residents to follow the district travel advisory where you stay home for fourteen days or after 3 to 5 days of returning home and staying isolated to go get tested.

“If the district gets to a place where we are making decisions on things to move back, we will be both guidance by local data and broad public health science on how we will make our recommendations for rolling back,” said Dr. Nesbitt.

DC Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and no deaths.