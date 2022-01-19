DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nyjell Outler, 19, who allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE has been added to The U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to Outler’s arrest and conviction.

Outler was wearing an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge involving an AK-47 model rifle at the time of the incident. Outler has connections and family in southern California and ties to sections of Virginia. Police believe he may have left the city to avoid the charges.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

“Nyjell Outler faces charges that demonstrate a clear disregard for life and public safety. He allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at a party and turned a wonderful celebration into a dark tragedy,” said Ronald Davis, USMS Director. “The U.S. Marshals and our partners at MPD are determined to see him face

justice.”

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

Outler is 5’7, weighs around 140 lbs., and has brown eyes and black hair. He has the initials “R.R.” on his upper left arm and other tattoos on his left forearm, as well as three letters “AHK” in front of his right ear. He is a known member of a D.C. gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Our Homicide Branch is working diligently with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Nyjell Outler

and hold him accountable for his reckless actions,” said Robert J. Contee III, MPD Chief of Police. “I am asking the community to please come forward if you have information about his whereabouts and help us bring justice to the victim’s family.”

Tips may be submitted directly to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or using the USMS Tips app. Anyone with information about this case may also call MPD at 202-727-9099.