DC Mayor says no COVID-19 data report will be sent out on Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Usually, DC health sends out a COVID-19 data report daily, but not today and it was in honor of the Christmas holiday and the hard work of health professionals.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said this is being done out of respect for the health professionals who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic.
This data usually includes the overall number of tests, people tested, positive cases, lives lost, and those cleared from isolation.
Her hope is that this will allow health professionals to rest this holiday.
The data report will be sent out tomorrow December 26th and will include numbers from December 24. The data report sent on December 27th will include numbers from Christmas day and December 26.
