DC Mayor proclaims Thursday as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Thursday Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed December 24th as “Dr. Anthony Fauci Day” in the Nation’s capital, in honor of his 80th birthday.

Dr. Fauci is recognized for his work as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. Currently, Fauci is leading fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic alongside the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

In a tweet, Mayor Bowser said, “We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

Fauci will also serve as chief medical adviser for the incoming prospective Biden administration.