DC Mayor Muriel Bowser launching “Experience DC” to improve tourism

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and partners are launching “Experience DC”, a new advertising campaign aiming to attract more domestic leisure visitors and out-of-state travelers.

The office of the deputy mayor of planning and economic development partners of the tourism and hospitality industry, and the mayor came together for this campaign.

Mayor Bowser is hosting a rally encouraging people to support the economic recovery of D.C. by experiencing what the city has to offer. The starting location was at the Washington monument at Jefferson Dr. Southwest.

