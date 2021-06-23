DC Mayor Muriel Bowser launching “Experience DC” to improve tourism

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE) DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and partners are launching “Experience DC”, a new advertising campaign aiming to attract more domestic leisure visitors and out-of-state travelers.

The office of the deputy mayor of planning and economic development partners of the tourism and hospitality industry, and the mayor came together for this campaign.

Mayor Bowser is hosting a rally encouraging people to support the economic recovery of D.C. by experiencing what the city has to offer. The starting location was at the Washington monument at Jefferson Dr. Southwest.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories