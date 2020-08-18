DC Mayor featured in Democratic National Convention opening night

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Democrats kicked off their first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday, which featured various speakers including DC’s mayor, Muriel Bowser.

Bowser was shown at Black Lives Matter plaza in the nation’s capitol. Bowser talked about the important history that has occurred in the district from MLK’s “I have a Dream Speech,” to the Women’s March and the Black Lives Matter protests. In her speech, Bowser took aim at President Trump for his recent action in regards to those protests.

“But while we were peacefully protesting, Donald Trump was plotting,” Bowser said in her speech. “He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a bible for a photo op.He sent troops in camouflage into our streets. He sent tear gas into the air—federal helicopters, too. I knew if he did this to d.C., he would do it to your city or your town. And that’s when I said, “enough.”

Democrats report that Tuesday’s convention will highlight, “Uniting America.”

