District residents under new 11 p.m. curfew

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces the curfew in the District will be pushed back to 11 p.m. on Wednesday during a press conference.

The new curfew for District residents will be 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will go into effect Wednesday evening. Residents are not prohibited to leave their homes unless they are making essential trips or going to and from an essential job. This curfew does not apply to members of the media.

According to officials, the curfew gives police the ability to stop any violence that has been seen during protests. Peaceful protests will be allowed but if their are signs of agitators then police will take action to limit any escalation, officials say.