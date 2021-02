WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- As the District of Columbia continues pushing to become the 51st state, organizations like 51 for 51 are working to spread the message and educate the country on why residents want statehood.

The group hosted a panel discussion on Wednesday with D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Norton to discuss the whys and the challenges to getting statehood. The congresswoman noted that there has never been more support in the House and Senate for statehood. She also said since Democrats have majority of both, as well as control of the White House, her hopes are high.