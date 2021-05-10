DC to lift public, commercial COVID-19 restrictions

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that restrictions on public and commercial activity will be lifted June 11 in a press conference Monday morning.

Bowser said capacity limits, time restrictions and activity restrictions will be lifted everywhere except for bars, nightclubs and large sports events on May 21. Limits for those locations will be lifted three weeks later, on June 11.

Bars and nightclubs will maintain their 50% capacity restrictions until June 11, and sporting events will continue to apply for events through a waiver process.

Mask guidelines remain in place.

Bowser also outlined the return timeline for DC government employees:

May 3: Up to 25% return

June 7: Up to 50% return; Execs and management must be present most of the week

July 12: All employees return for new in-office schedules

According to a daily report from the District, the city has 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 48,195. No COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed Monday.