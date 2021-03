FILE: District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during an announcement that District of Columbia public schools will be all virtual through Nov. 6, during a news conference, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. She has not signaled what she will speak about.

According to a daily report from the District, the city has 122 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 42,128. Two COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed Wednesday.