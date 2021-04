Bowser to speak at 11:30 am

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the loosening of Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions in the District are set to go into effect on May 1.

Bowser shared children ages 16 and older will be able to receive vaccinations through Children’s National Hospital.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you click here for more information.