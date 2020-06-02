The District’s 7 p.m. curfew still in effect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As protests continue across the nation after the murder of George Floyd, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expressed the importance of keeping residents safe.

“I don’t think the military should be used on American streets against Americans.”

According to officials, several arrests were made during protests in the District on Monday night and a majority of them were related to curfew violations.

Bowser put into place a mandatory curfew for all District residents on Monday night at 6 p.m. The new District curfew prohibits residents from leaving their homes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they are making essential trips, voting, or going to and from an essential job. This curfew does not apply to members of the media.

No decisions have been made about extending the curfew in the District past Tuesday night, this is a public safety decision, Bowser said.

Bowser reminded residents that Tuesday, June 2 is the last day to vote in person and all voting centers in the District will be open until 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.