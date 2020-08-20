DC Mayor Bowser shares COVID-19 & HIV updates for the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) held a news conference discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the HIV epidemic in Washington, D.C.

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt highlighted partnerships with the community that have worked towards ending the HIV epidemic. Dr. Nesbitt defines an epidemic as a disease that impacts more than one percent of a population. 12,408 current residents of the District are living with HIV, that’s 1.8 percent of the population. The rate at which HIV impacts communities varies. Dr. Nesbitt says 2.8 percent of Black and Latino residents are impacted by HIV.

DC Health has continued to work to slow the spread of HIV by giving people more access and opportunity to be tested. There are free HIV test kits people can take in the privacy of their homes. They’ll then be able to connect with DC Health regardless of the result to develop a health plan going forward. Click here for more information about the OraQuick rapid HIV test.

“Our partnerships with the community have continued to yield promising results to both stem and reduce new HIV cases, while also delivering better and more efficient treatment to residents living with HIV,” said Mayor Bowser. “Our goal of ending the HIV epidemic in DC is not yet done, and we will continue to work to ensure equity in services, reduce stigma as an access barrier, make testing easier, support needle exchange, and keep people HIV negative.”

The District has developed the website LinkUDMV.org to provide an online directory, helping people find lots of resources like health advice, food and nutrition, housing, transportation, and financial assistance.

A 58-year-old man is the District’s 601st person to die from the coronavirus, according to DC Health. The health department also reports 55 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of people who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 13,409.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 data from Washington, D.C.

