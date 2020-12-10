DC Mayor Bowser discusses vaccine preparation in press conference

WASHINGTON, DC (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and health officials updated residents about vaccine rollout in the District at a Thursday morning press conference.

The city has been preparing for mass vaccination against COVID-19 by stocking up on necessary equipment such as syringes, alcohol wipes, and bandages. The District also issued an administrative order in March to authorize a wide range of healthcare providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the DC Department of Health, explained that DC will not be able to immediately administer vaccines following FDA emergency approval. The CDC must first issue recommendations on vaccine distribution, and vaccinators must be fully trained.

“There is still other things that need to be put in place at the community level to ensure that vaccinators and healthcare providers have all the information that they need to safely vaccinate the public,” said Nesbitt.

Mayor Bowser also provided statistics gained from a “mask audit” that is conducted every few weeks. Dr. Nesbit explained that only 72% of residents observed wearing masks wore them correctly and had their nose and mouth correctly covered.

On Thursday, D.C. reported 244 new positive COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19 related deaths.