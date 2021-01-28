Mayor Bowser gives vaccine update, announces new administration appointments

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser gave an update on vaccinations in the district and announced several cabinet appointments Thursday morning.

This week, DCPS began vaccinating its teachers. The mayor announced that 460 public school teachers have been vaccinated, and 2,700 of 3,840 vaccine appointments have been taken.

Mayor Bowser also announced improvements to the city’s vaccination website and call center.

The city quadrupled the number of employees in its vaccination call center. Up to 200 people will be available to assist residents in making vaccine appointments.

Mayor Bowser also announced five new appointments to her cabinet. The appointments are as follows:

Interim Director, Department of Public Works: Christine Davis

Acting Chief Medical Examiner: Dr. Francisco Diaz

City Administrator: Kevin Donahue

Acting Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice: Christopher Geldart,

Director of Gun Violence Prevention: Linda Harllee Harper

In addition to the Cabinet positions, Emile Thompson, was announced as the new Commissioner of the Public Service Commission.

On Wednesday DC Health announced 165 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the District’s total to 35,865. Seven COVID-19 related deaths were announced.