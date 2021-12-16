DC Mayor Bowser providing progress update in meeting affordable housing goals

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on the community’s progress in meeting affordable housing goals in Rock Creek West Thursday morning.

This event is taking place Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. to tune in live click here.

The Mayor joined together with the DC Office of Planning and the Department of Housing and Community Development to share new tools that will be used to increase the production of affordable housing.

Mayor Bowser set a goal earlier this year for 36,000 additional units with at least 12,000 affordable housing units by 2025.