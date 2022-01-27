DC Mayor Bowser extending limited Public Health Emergency and indoor mask requirements

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is providing a COVID-19 situational update on Thursday morning.

This took place at the John A. Wilson Building at 11 a.m. To view this event live click here.

At the start of the press conference, DC Police Chief Robert Contee provided an update on the Thursday early morning shooting that killed one woman at a Days Inn.

DC’s data shows 379.2 in its weekly case rate.

Mayor Bowser extended the limited Public Health Emergency until Feb. 15 and indoor mask requirements until Feb. 28.

Starting this Friday, DC residents will be able to pick up 2 free KN95 masks per day at any COVID center. While a new testing cite is opening in Ward 8 on Jan. 28 near the Anacostia Metro Station for PCR testing.

Starting Feb 15, residents 12 and older will need to have proof that they’ve received their first two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to enter some indoor venues.

All DC Government employees must have proof of booster shots by Feb. 15.