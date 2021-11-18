DC Mayor Bowser plans to extend eligibility for MPD Cadet Program

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is highlighting plans to make more residents eligible for the MPD Cadet Program Thursday at 11 a.m.

This event will take place at Ballou High School in the library.

