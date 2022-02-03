DC Mayor Bowser investing $10 mil. to accessing affordable family childcare

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2020 file photo, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference in Washington. Homicides in Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and other cities have topped 2019 numbers as violence surged while much of the U.S. struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re all sick of the heinous crimes in our city,” said Bowser. (Shawn Thew/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is kicking off the second round of the Access to Quality Child Care Grant Program Thursday morning.

Mayor Bowser announced she will be investing $10 million to the Access to Quality Child Care Grant through the Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF).

“When we deliver more high-quality child care seats, we give more kids and families the fair shot they deserve,” said Mayor Bowser.“We know that the past two years have created unique needs for families as well as child care facilities. We are also incredibly grateful for the commitment of our child care providers throughout this pandemic. Especially as families seek to get back to more sustainable schedules, we will continue to make the creation of accessible, affordable, and high-quality child care seats a priority.”

“Child care is open for business in the District, with more than 90 percent of facilities open and operating,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Christina Grant. “Throughout the pandemic, OSSE has provided support to child care providers so that they can remain in operation and do so safely. It’s crucial that we continue to support providers so that children and families can return to or access in-person early care and education programs.”