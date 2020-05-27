Mayor Bowser signs executive order to reopen the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Bowser announced that she will be signing an executive order that will go into effect on Friday, May 29 that will place the District in phase one.

Bowser encourages telework and remote work for all employees that are able to during phase one.

With this new order in the District non-essential businesses will be allowed to operate with curb-side or front door pickups, according to Bowser. Barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to operate on an appointment basis only. Restaurants will be able to open and provide service to outdoor seated areas.

District residents are still encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

For more information on COVID-19 measures in the District visit coronavirus.dc.gov.