Live Now
WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 response update

Mayor Bowser discusses fourth of July safety measures in DC

Washington-DC

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser reports 38 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the overall positive case total to 10,365.

Bowser urges residents to stay at home or near home to celebrate the fourth of July. District residents are still encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures to limit the spread of the virus:

  • Wear a mask
  • Practice social distancing
  • Choose your activities wisely
  • Stay home when you are sick

“Ask yourself, do you need to be there?”

While thinking of celebrating the fourth of July in the District it is important to adhere to firework safety rules and guidelines. Officials remind residents to utilize legal and not illegal fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

Illegal fireworks include:

  • Any firework that moves or shoots a projectile
  • Any firework that explodes such as firecrackers, cherry bombs, salutes, and roman candles
  • Any firework that emits sparks or flames greater than 12ft.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Trending Stories