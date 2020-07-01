Mayor Bowser discusses fourth of July safety measures in DC

Bowser to speak at 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser reports 38 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the overall positive case total to 10,365.

Bowser urges residents to stay at home or near home to celebrate the fourth of July. District residents are still encouraged to practice COVID-19 safety measures to limit the spread of the virus:

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Choose your activities wisely

Stay home when you are sick

“Ask yourself, do you need to be there?”

While thinking of celebrating the fourth of July in the District it is important to adhere to firework safety rules and guidelines. Officials remind residents to utilize legal and not illegal fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

Illegal fireworks include:

Any firework that moves or shoots a projectile

Any firework that explodes such as firecrackers, cherry bombs, salutes, and roman candles

Any firework that emits sparks or flames greater than 12ft.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in D.C. visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The full press conference can be viewed here.