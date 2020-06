Bowser to speak at 11:00 a.m.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announces new locations for COVID-19 antibody testing in the District.

Residents who may have a presence of COVID-19 antibodies are still advised to:

Wear a mask in public

Practice social distancing

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

For more information of COVID-19 in the District and resources visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.