DC Mayor Bowser and DC United coming together for breast cancer awareness

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, DC United and Washington Spirit soccer clubs are coming together and inviting the public for a breast cancer awareness event Wednesday morning at 12 p.m.

To view the event live click here.

The event highlighted the importance of mammography services and will also bring breast cancer awareness to the District. It took place at the Audi Field including community resource tabling, a mobile mammography mamo-van and appearances by city leaders and players.

Attendees received a pair of tickets for an Oct. 20 DC United game as well as two tickets for the Oct. 31 Washington Spirit.

